Marx

Cathy Marx, left, won a trip to the Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona through the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa’s recent raffle. She is shown with Cheryl McCulloh, executive director of the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.

 Submitted photo

CLINTON — Two Clinton County residents have won the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa Winter Getaway Giveaway, with first prize winner Cathy Marx having the prize choice of either $1,000 cash or accommodation at Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona, valued at $1,400.

With Marx choosing a trip to Arizona, this left the second prize of $1,000 for Joanne Hermiston. The raffle winners were drawn at the UWCCI Dec. 18 Campaign Report event.

The Winter Getaway Giveaway raised almost $2,000 for UWCCI to put toward its annual goal of $650,000. The campaign actively seeks gifts through early 2020.

To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or to get involved, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org, or call the local office at 242-1209.

