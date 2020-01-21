CLINTON — Two Clinton County residents have won the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa Winter Getaway Giveaway, with first prize winner Cathy Marx having the prize choice of either $1,000 cash or accommodation at Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona, valued at $1,400.
With Marx choosing a trip to Arizona, this left the second prize of $1,000 for Joanne Hermiston. The raffle winners were drawn at the UWCCI Dec. 18 Campaign Report event.
The Winter Getaway Giveaway raised almost $2,000 for UWCCI to put toward its annual goal of $650,000. The campaign actively seeks gifts through early 2020.
To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or to get involved, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org, or call the local office at 242-1209.
