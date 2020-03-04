CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County has reached over 85% of its fundraising goal for the 2019-2020 campaign, Campaign Chairman Rich Klahn confirmed Tuesday.
Klahn reported the United Way so far has raised over $557,000, which is 85.7% of the organization’s $650,000 goal. Klahn said the numbers are similar to where the organization was during last year’s campaign. He said United Way by the end of last year’s campaign raised $590,000, reaching 89% of the goal it had set.
“We’ll keep pushing to get there,” Klahn said. “This has kind of become our year-round campaign now. But thank you to everybody in this room for all your efforts. Whatever part you play in the campaign to raise the money to go to those agencies. And thank you to those people who aren’t in this room. Many more are involved in that as well.”
The Campaign Chair for 2020 will be Julie Witt. Paul Schnack, Citizen Review Committee chairman, thanked Klahn for his work this past year as campaign chairman for Clinton County United Way.
“It’s my honor to appreciate Rich with all his hard work and came up with different ideas for fundraising this year,” Schnack said. “So again we appreciate your efforts as the campaign chair.”
Schnack was one of four individuals or organizations to receive a 2019 Campaign Chair Award. Schnack was honored as the 2019 Outstanding United Way Volunteer. Cathy Marx was named the 2019 Outstanding United Way and Community Volunteer. LyondellBasell was given the award for Outstanding Community Commitment. Homer’s Deli/Sweetheart Bakery received the 2019 Outstanding United Way and Community Support by a Small Business award.
Multiple organizations were recognized for increased giving over the average over the previous three-year period. Determann Asphalt Paving was recognized in the Camanche division for an increase of 1,071% in giving. The City of Clinton Administrator’s Office increased giving by 906%, while Plasti Paint in DeWitt increased giving by 667%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.