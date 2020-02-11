FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian will have its annual kindergarten round-up at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be at Unity Christian School, 711 10th St., Fulton, and will begin with dinner for prospective kindergarteners, their parents and siblings. Child care will be provided. Receive a tour and explanation of what Unity has to offer. There is no obligation for coming to this informative meeting. Families will eat, parents will learn and the kids will play.
In addition to kindergarten round-up, Unity Christian Preschool & Child Care will have its annual preschool round-up on March 5 from 5-8 p.m.The facility is located at 502 12th St., Fulton. There will be tours and preschool teachers will be available to meet parents.
Parents will have opportunity to sign up their child for the 2020-2021 school year. Private tours are available for families that cannot make it to round-up; call the center to schedule an appointment at (815) 589-4940.
The center provides many different options for working parents: child care available for before and after preschool, full-time child care that includes preschool, and drop-in care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.