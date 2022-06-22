DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List includes the following local students:
Bellevue: Nathan Carter, Keily Davis, Rick Ernst, Kailey Miller
Camanche: Zachary Schmitt
Clinton: Heather McClimon, Abigail Temple, Cody Teshak
DeWitt: Blake Lindsly, Kaitlyn Frick, Emily Swanson
Erie, Illinois: Lexus Georgean, Joshua Hammer
Lanark, Illinois: Braydin Preston
Lost Nation: Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Megan Collister, Aziz Eshtrefi, Jacob Risinger, Nathan Specht
Miles: Jacey House
Milledgeville, Illinois: Kira Finifrock
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Hannah Bauch, Olivia Burton
Preston: RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll, Kelsey Yaddof
Rock Falls, Illinois: Dacotah Lowrance
Sabula: Sammie Pritchard
