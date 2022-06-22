DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List includes the following local students:

Bellevue: Nathan Carter, Keily Davis, Rick Ernst, Kailey Miller

Camanche: Zachary Schmitt

Clinton: Heather McClimon, Abigail Temple, Cody Teshak

DeWitt: Blake Lindsly, Kaitlyn Frick, Emily Swanson

Erie, Illinois: Lexus Georgean, Joshua Hammer

Lanark, Illinois: Braydin Preston

Lost Nation: Autumn Sedgwick

Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Megan Collister, Aziz Eshtrefi, Jacob Risinger, Nathan Specht

Miles: Jacey House

Milledgeville, Illinois: Kira Finifrock

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Hannah Bauch, Olivia Burton

Preston: RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll, Kelsey Yaddof

Rock Falls, Illinois: Dacotah Lowrance

Sabula: Sammie Pritchard

