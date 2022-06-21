IOWA CITY — More than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees this spring. Local graduates include:
Bettendorf: Alexis Burken
Clinton: Joshua Bolen, Haley Burken, Cyrus Colah, Halle Davis, Lizbeth Dondiego Moreno, Alexandra Eversoll, Riley Hubbart, Kathryn Kenney, Sean Mulholland, Lindsay Noordt, Patricia Robinson, Sydney Schreiber, Dana Scott, Kate Struble, Samantha Swamberger, Alex Tholen
DeWitt: Victoria Banowetz, Keri Donahue, Rachel Duray, Felicity Ernst, Audrey Huber, Brianna Jorge, Krishna Marme, Claire Meyer, Carly O’Connor, Samuel O’Connor, Kaille Simmons
Iowa City: Jack Simpson
Long Grove: Drew Hambly, Brandon Murphy, Danica Porter
Milledgeville, Illinois: Samantha DeGraff
Polo, Illinois: Brodie Cromer, Austin Dollmeyer
Savanna, Illinois: Paige Grissinger
Sterling, Illinois: Gage Anderson, Brooklynn Freas
