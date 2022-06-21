IOWA CITY — More than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees this spring. Local graduates include:

Bettendorf: Alexis Burken

Clinton: Joshua Bolen, Haley Burken, Cyrus Colah, Halle Davis, Lizbeth Dondiego Moreno, Alexandra Eversoll, Riley Hubbart, Kathryn Kenney, Sean Mulholland, Lindsay Noordt, Patricia Robinson, Sydney Schreiber, Dana Scott, Kate Struble, Samantha Swamberger, Alex Tholen

DeWitt: Victoria Banowetz, Keri Donahue, Rachel Duray, Felicity Ernst, Audrey Huber, Brianna Jorge, Krishna Marme, Claire Meyer, Carly O’Connor, Samuel O’Connor, Kaille Simmons

Iowa City: Jack Simpson

Long Grove: Drew Hambly, Brandon Murphy, Danica Porter

Milledgeville, Illinois: Samantha DeGraff

Polo, Illinois: Brodie Cromer, Austin Dollmeyer

Savanna, Illinois: Paige Grissinger

Sterling, Illinois: Gage Anderson, Brooklynn Freas

