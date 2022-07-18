JULY 19
• Review of conceptual drawings for former Clinton YMCA building hosted by the East Central Intergovernmental Association team, 5:30-6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611. S. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m. Grand Mound Conservation Office, 2308 255th St., Grand Mound.
JULY 20
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
• River Bend School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
JULY 21
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors meet at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, in the south room of the auditorium, 10 a.m.
JULY 26
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., regular meeting followed by the Committee of the Whole, 611. S. Third St., Clinton.
JULY 27
• Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
AUG. 1
• Informational meeting to discuss potential roundabout projects on Clinton’s Mill Creek Parkway. The City of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center to discuss these potential projects with the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m.
AUG. 8
Clinton School Board, 5 p.m., Clinton School District Administration Building, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton.
AUG. 10
• The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and Seventh Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the City’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project which includes all of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard. The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route that may be the most affected. An open house and public discussion will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton.
