CLINTON — One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday near 320th Avenue and Highway 30.
A statement from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday reporting the accident.
First responders arrived at the scene and located a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Highway 30.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver, identified as 22-year-old Alexa N. Marley of Clinton, lost control of the vehicle, going onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes.
Marley then over-corrected and entered the center median, and rolled numerous times, the car coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
