Here is a list of cancellations the Herald has received due to concerns about the Coronavirus. We will update as notices come into the newsroom. If you have a cancellation to report, send the information to news@clintonherald.com
MARCH 18
Effective immediately, the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton will implement recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. General public access to The Canticle, including the Chapel, is being restricted. Visits from family members, friends, and non-essential health care personnel are no longer permitted. Daily and weekend Masses, as well as Lenten Vespers, will be held for in-house residents only.
The Clinton Public Library’s programs and outreach will be canceled or rescheduled. Visit the library’s online, eBook, and audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us or sign up for its newsletter and check for updates. You can also visit the library’s social media pages @IACPL
The River Arts Center gallery/gift shop is closed until the end of March.
Dudad’s will be closing temporarily but will still have employees on site and will work through phone orders.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is closed through March 31 and the 32nd annual Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser scheduled for Sunday will be postponed until a later date.
First Central State Bank’s lobbies are closed. Drive-thru banking and ATM/ITMs will remain open.
The Stonecroft “After Five” meeting at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, Fulton, Illinois is cancelled. The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 14.
The DeWitt Noon Lions Club has postponed the travelogue program “Sicily: Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions,” scheduled at the Operahouse Theater in downtown DeWitt.
The Clinton Democratic Central Committee meeting is cancelled.
Wild Winter Wednesday at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Ill. is cancelled.
Citizens First Bank’s Open House scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled.
MARCH 19
The Clinton Fire Department is adopting new protocols due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leading to the cancellation of the Clinton History Club’s tour of Central Fire Station. Organizers say the tour will be rescheduled as soon as conditions improve.
The Social Justice Film “The Invisible Class” at The Canticle has been canceled.
MARCH 20
The Knights of Columbus fish fry has been canceled.
MARCH 21
The Democrats County Convention is postponed.
The 10th annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser at Murphy’s Pub (back event room) in DeWitt has been postponed to 3 p.m. April 19.
MARCH 22
The Maurita Murphy Marx clarinet concert scheduled at the River Arts Center has been postponed.
MARCH 24
The Community Housing Collaboration Meeting at The Canticle has been canceled.
Peace Soup at Prince of Peace Parish Hall has been cancelled.
MARCH 25
Wild Winter Wednesday at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Ill. is cancelled.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the “Stellar Women Achieving Greatness” event scheduled for 7:30–9 a.m. in Clinton has been cancelled.
MARCH 27
The Knights of Columbus fish fry has been canceled.
MARCH 30
Ohnward Bancshares’ economic summit has been canceled. Following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohnward Bancshares decided to cancel the event to avoid putting attendees, team members and speaker William A. Strauss at risk of contracting COVID19.
MARCH 31
Peace Soup at Prince of Peace Parish Hall has been cancelled.
APRIL 3
The Knights of Columbus fish fry has been canceled.
APRIL 4
The Ostomy Education Day at MercyOne is cancelled.
The Make A Wish fundraiser set for April 4 is postponed until June 13.
APRIL 13
The Associates meeting at The Canticle has been cancelled.
APRIL 14
The Anti-Human Trafficking meeting at The Canticle is cancelled.
