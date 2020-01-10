CLINTON — As a volunteer firefighter, Tyler Vandendooren knows the feeling of lending a helping hand.
Now, he’s adding another way to help area residents by recently joining First Central State Bank as an assistant vice president in commercial and agriculture lending. That doesn’t mean he’s giving up on the Thomson, Illinois, Fire Department. He’ll continue to be an assistant fire chief and EMT for the fire department, while also helping Gateway-area residents with their financial needs.
“As an assistant chief and EMT on the Thomson Fire Department, I learned that providing a helping hand to a person in need can be the most rewarding thing a person does in their lifetime,” said Vandendooren, an Ashford University graduate. “It has taught me that even though things don’t always go the way you’d like, being kind and helpful can change the outlook on another person’s day.”
Vandendooren previously served as a credit analyst and a loan officer at a financial institution. First Central State Bank Gateway Area Market Leader and Senior Vice President Paul Mulholland said Vandendooren fits the mold of First Central State Bank’s mission to help others.
“We’re happy to welcome Tyler to the team,” Mulholland said. “Our growth is a direct result of our willingness to help others, so we’re looking forward to working with Tyler.”
Vandendooren will be located in the Clinton-area market.
