CLINTON — The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments.
Each month, 30-40 local veterans with no other means of transportation rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad-City and lowa City veterans’ facilities.
If you are interested in serving those who served, contact the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office at 242-1151. More information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page at facebook.com/Clinton County-IA VeteransAffairs.
