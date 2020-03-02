DEWITT — Iowa State University Extension’s 4-H volunteers from Clinton County recently participated in a training titled “4-H Prepares Youth for the Future.”
Volunteers explored how they play a role in preparing local youth for future careers. Participants developed opportunities for youth to refine skills that will prepare them for the future and identified ways to help youth explore, learn, practice and experience possible careers.
In addition, leaders learned skills and gained resources that could be used to foster independence in youth.
Local volunteers who took part in the training were Beth Kroymann, Caitlin Lamp, Chad Petersen, Colette Christensen, Corrin Blandin, Darla Olson, Deanna McDermott, Douglas Deppe, Jillian Wall, Kendra Yadoff, Kevin Meyer, Kim Deppe, Kristi Bennis, Linda Wiese, Melanie Sailer, Molly Vickers, Rachel Levien and Rodney Bratthauer.
This training is part of ISU Extension and Outreach’s 4-H Youth Development annual training for volunteers.
4-H volunteers, as caring adults, are an important element of ISU Extension and Outreach’s youth-serving organization. Effective volunteers provide the experience and position relationships that enable 4-H youth to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders and successful learners now and in the future.
To find out more about the ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H program in Clinton County, contact Amanda Rau, county youth/4-H coordinator, at clinton4h@iastate.edu or by calling (563) 659-5125.
