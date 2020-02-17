THOMSON, Ill. — A Sportsman’s Banquet is being planned for all area outdoorsmen Feb. 29.
The banquet will take place at Majestic Pines in Thomson and will be catered by Dusty’s. The fundraiser is hosted by the Mississippi Flyway chapter of Waterfowl USA. The wetland and waterfowl conservation group uses funds for local conservation efforts.
An auction featuring sporting goods, decoys, deer packages, and wildlife art is planned. A special portion of the banquet is reserved for beginning hunters. Hunting families are encouraged to bring their kids as they will have games just for them.
Older youths are also eligible to participate in the free youth gun raffle. Several sponsors of the event have donated toward this special event for the kids.
Another activity for the kids will be a ring toss game that allows kids to win prizes and feel like they are a part of the evening. The idea of involving kids in the event is to keep the traditions of hunting, shooting, and outdoor sports strong. Hard Core decoy company has helped Waterfowl USA chapters by offering a box of decoys for every kid attending the banquet.
Barn Ridge kennels of Geneseo, Illinois is offering a black pup to help the chapter make money for conservation.
A large ladies raffle is planned that will feature many prizes and a ladies handgun. The event will feature raffles to win deer hunting packages, waterfowl hunting packages, sporting goods, wildlife art and collectibles.
For more information about the Sportsmen’s Banquet or how to help, call Ron Kaufman at (309) 887-4390 or send inquiries by emailing ronkaufman1@msn.com.
