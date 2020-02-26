SAVANNA, ILL. — The West Carroll High School Student Council will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 13 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the West Carroll High School Gym.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (815) 273-7715 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code 0401084.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
