SAVANNA, Ill. — The West Carroll Student Council will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 4 at the West Carroll High School Gym.
The event will be from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the high school at (815) 273-7715 or signup online at redcrossblood.org.
“West Carroll is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Missy Hartman, student council co-sponsor. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” Hartman said.
According to the Red Cross, all blood types are needed, especially types O negative, A negative and B negative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.