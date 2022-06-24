DEWITT – Last month, as Jennifer Henningsen joined her fellow staff members and residents gathered in the dining room at Westwing Place, in DeWitt, she raised her glass.
Henningsen, who works as Westwing’s business office manager, made a toast in honor of the facility’s 50th anniversary.
As everyone celebrated with champagne, cookies and cupcakes, Henningsen expressed her gratitude for having access to a place where loved ones can receive the care they need.
“Westwing has been an asset to the DeWitt community, allowing it to grow and strive for the last 50 years,” she shared. “We have followed a mission of caring and providing a home to those and treating them like family.”
While she commended Westwing and its staff for offering five decades of exceptional service, Henningsen also expressed her excitement about what the future holds for current and future residents.
Around Westwing, this month is known as “moving month,” as everyone prepares to relocate to the newly built Fieldstone of DeWitt, on Maynard Way.
Chelsey Killean, executive director at Westwing Place, admitted leaving their current location is bittersweet.
“It’s an awesome thing to close the doors of Westwing after 50 years, as part of the original DeWitt Community Hospital campus, and be able to extend and grow our services through Fieldstone of DeWitt,” Killean related. “What’s best is the relationships already established with now GMC (Genesis Medical Center) DeWitt, the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation and the DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary remain rooted and strong.”
Above all else, what the new building will provide residents, Killean noted, is space.
Residents will move into the new building next week.
Westwing held a dedication ceremony in the spring of 1972, and was dedicated in memory of Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Smith, the founders of DeWitt Community Hospital.
The $700,000 extension of the hospital was the first and only long-term care “home away from home” in DeWitt at the time. It has been essential not only to DeWitt residents, but to community members as well who need its services and want to remain close to home, officials said.
Killean, who will celebrate working at Westwing for 20 years in September, said she has witnessed a number of changes in terms of care — all of which were made in the best interest of residents.
“Things in the long-term care and skilled nursing industry are ever-evolving,” she noted. “The biggest change I’ve experienced in my 20 years is the dramatic shift from institutional-like living, to home-like living, to literally living at home. We’ll see that very clearly when we move to Fieldstone, where not only will we feel like we’re at home with family members, you’ll actually see it with the building design/layout … It creates a culture of resident autonomy and independence.”
Killean said as far as what the next 50 years holds for residents, the sky is the limit. She said she and her fellow staff members are ready to revolutionize senior living.
“What I love most about Westwing Place is the deep roots it has in the DeWitt community, and the support we have from community members,” she shared. “We’ve seen generations of families taken care of at Westwing Place and working here 20 years, I’ve been able to care for several generations of families, not only as residents, but as caregivers, too. It’s fulfilling to be able to provide necessary services for community members who have lived and worked in the area, and then to continue to see their family and friends living and working in the DeWitt community, too.
