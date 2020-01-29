MORRISON, Ill — The Whiteside Forum will host a book discussion on the book “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland” by Jonathan M. Metzel and take on the big issues of political bias and white privilege.
The event will be Feb. 20. Note that this event has been rescheduled to the third Thursday of the month, but will be held at the usual venue in the Program Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Metzel is a physician and sociologist and is a Professor of Sociology and Psychiatry at Vanderbilt University and a prominent national expert on gun violence and mental illness. A portion of the discussion will include a previously recorded video interview with the author.
Book discussions are a lot more interesting if you have read the book, but if you have a time constraint, reading the last chapter “Conclusion: The Castle Doctrine” should suffice.
