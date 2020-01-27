CLINTON — Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton Area Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton. This special fundraising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. Grants from this event will go toward projects that uphold WTU’s mission.
The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $20 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 10, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
If attendees purchase banquet tickets for eight people (or more) and become a Table Captain they also will receive entry in Table Captain-Only Gun Drawing.
Sponsors are welcome and appreciated. Silver Sponsors donating $200 in cash will receive a Browning survival kit and decal, a one-year WTU membership and an entry in the Sponsor-Only Special Gun Drawing to be held if 12 or more cash sponsors are collected. Gold Sponsors donating $300 in cash will receive the above benefits, plus two additional chances in the Sponsor-Only Gun Drawing, a Gold Level gift and $70 in Big Buck raffle tickets.
Also available is a $100 Big Bucks Package. The package, valued at $250, includes 132 general raffle tickets for guns and merchandise, six chances at the "Top Gun" and two free gifts.
To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at 563-249-7358 or stop in to Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. You may also call Jeff Ebensberger at 249-0380, Mike Bray at 249-5058, Pat Barrett at 249-4077, Andy Barrett at 357-7914, Dan Determan at 249-2973, Scott Parker at 249-2399, Brian Johnson at 249-8990, Ryan Rogis at 593-2259, Matt Lampe at 559-0055, or Lee Bromley at 212-9698. Tickets also are available through the WTU Headquarters at 800-274-5471, or online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
