CLINTON - Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Showcase on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. The showcase will feature The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans. Doors will open at 6:00 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Bowman, Pickney & Evans have been playing together going on forty- three years. Bruce Bowman, Mike Pickney and Mitch Evans started out as a dynamic vocal acoustic trio in 1980 then added a drummer a year later becoming a full-time band. BPE anchored their song "Air Guitar" on the Quad Cities’ 97X LP and a year later "Poetry in Justice" on 99 PLUS LP out of Muscatine, Ia. The band evolved into I.V. Pauli in the mid-1980s and back to Bowman, Pickney & Evans Band in the mid-1990s. Bruce, Mike and Mitch were inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. B, P, & E have been fortunate enough to build a huge fan base over the years and their shows have always led to packed houses. Joining Bowman, Pickney & Evans Band for this concert will be another great Clinton band, The Unidynes. The Unidynes are a 5-piece roots rock band with an original “Iowa stomp” sound built on taste, tone and tenacity. First established in 1989, Unidynes was the vision of their leader Jack Spunk who passed in 2008. In 2010 three original members, Dave Schneider (lead vocals), Kevin Kash (lead guitar) and Dave Bingo Layton (bass, vocals) regrouped with Chuck Soenksen, (drums and vocals). In 2019, JC Monroe (guitar and vocal) joined the band. JC’s brilliant song writing adds a new dimension to their mix
They’ve produced four albums on CD, Once in a Blue Room, Smoke, Mechanicsville and Tale of the Comet - in homage to Jack. They’ve played many concerts, festivals and clubs throughout the region and were inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.They mix their original music with classic covers that reflect their style and tastes. They showcase four-part harmony and great guitar playing that will transport the listener to a cooler, groovier realm filled with sonic pleasure. It’s a realm that you’ll be glad you visited.
Don’t miss this incredible event!
