CLINTON – Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton announces that a third show in the Joker’s Wild Comedy Series will return to the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Comedian Ryan Wood will be the host.
Joining Wood – brash, but fun, mailman by day, comic by night - on stage are comedians Billie Smith, Michelle De Sutter, Austin Ingels, and Nick Goett.
Comedian Billie Smith hails from Peoria, Illinois, and has performed at Zanies, Red Room, Lincoln Lodge, and the Chicago Comedy Club. His style of comedy is family friendly, and he loves to work the crowd, getting the
audience involved.
The lovely Michelle De Sutter has been performing for 7 years and has been
a finalist in the Jukebox Comedy Competition numerous times. She is
regularly seen at Mason City Limits and the Jukebox Comedy Club. De Sutter
has opened shows for Larry Reed, Pat Goodwin, and Kristen Toomey!
QC-based comedian, Austin Ingels, began his career in September 2021,
which led him to produce and perform at Anderson Family Coffee, The Colony
Inn, Rookies Bar & Grill, and the Comedy Bar. His belief is, that through
comedy, nothing is off-limits! Ingels uses witty, self-deprecating humor
and daily observation to entertain his audience.
Nick Goett, from the mean streets of Metamora, IL, will also take the
stage. A comedy veteran in his own right, Goett recently won the 2021
Jukebox Comedy Competition in Peoria, IL - because he drugged the other
comics. He just had twins, so please come laugh, he needs this!
Tickets are available for purchase now through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at
Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling toll free (800)457-9975,
or by going online at www.wildroseresorts.com. Tickets are $10. If you
purchase a ticket, keep your stub and redeem it after the show at Guest
Services for $10 Free Play. You must be 21 to attend. Doors open at 6:30
pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm. A cash bar will be available for
beverages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.