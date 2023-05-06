CLINTON -- The first leg of the 2023 Triple Crown begins today with the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
The Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton is a local gathering place for those who want to watch.
"The place to watch and wager on the most exciting two minutes in sports is Coaches Corner Sports Bar at the Wild Rose Casino," said Wild Rose General Manager Steve Nauman. "We have the largest video screen in eastern Iowa, nine betting terminals, and the biggest Derby party in the area."
He said the casino will host food and drink specials today to celebrate the event.
"The field is set, and it’s a large field," Nauman said. "Our in-house handicapping expert is staking his reputation on a 12-1 home-grown Kentucky thoroughbred, Kingsbarns, starting out of the sixth spot."
Kentucky Derby hat styles: Bigger is often better
The Kentucky Derby is arguably the world’s most famous horse race. It’s also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.
Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racegoers famously elevate their style to another level with their grand collection of hats and fascinators.
Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs featuring feathers and flowers in every shape, color and size. Bigger is often better when it comes to Derby hats.
The event has appointed an official milliner, or hatmaker, every year since 2018. But in a sign of their growing importance at the Kentucky Derby, it has named three milliners for the 2023 event: Christine Moore, Jenny Pfanenstiel and The Hat Girls.
The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875.
Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race
The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.
It was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.
A horse in Saturday's second race, 3-year-old Chloe's Dream, “went wrong” leaving the first turn, pulled up and was taken off the track in an equine ambulance, according to the Equibase results chart.
Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.
Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot.
Forte stumbled during a workout on Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it. He still has two horses in the race: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.
A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the Derby. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.
The horse deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.
Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn't in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer. Lord Miles was Joseph's Derby horse.
Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race winning streak.
New antidoping and medication rules to be enforced by the sport’s new central governing body won’t take effect until May 22, after the Derby and the Preakness.
