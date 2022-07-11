CLINTON - Wild Rose Casino & Hotel is bringing back a favorite event, the Wild Rose Wine Fest, on Sept. 24.
This is an outdoor event in Wild Rose's courtyard from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public.
Those in attendance may sample wines from some of the finest wineries around Eastern Iowa. Sip a familiar favorite, or be adventurous and try a new one. Some representatives from vendors may be in attendance to assist guests with selections, offering product knowledge, and answering any questions to help attendees select the perfect variety. The wines will be available for purchase to take home.
Local band 3 On The Tree, led by Pat Jones, will perform. They welcome dancing and it is always recommended at their shows.
Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks (sorry, no coolers allowed). There will be beverages available for purchase and local food trucks will be in attendance.
Tickets will be available for purchase on July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Iowa Store Box Office or online at www.wildroseresorts.com. General admission is $10 plus tax and fees, per person. Or, for $5 more, receive a logo’d wine glass and five free wine samples.
