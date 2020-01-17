CAMANCHE – The National Weather Service has placed several Eastern Iowa counties under a winter storm warning, predicting that snowy weather and ice will impact the area today and Saturday.
According to the NWS, widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix at times of snow, sleet and freezing rain, will spread across the area from late this afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally, higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations and at heavy snowfall rates. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation.
Strong southeast winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon and evening combined with the falling precipitation will add to the hazard. Then, very strong northwest winds gusting to 45 mph by Saturday morning will lead to blowing and drifting snow with greatly reduced visibility. The winds will combine with falling temperatures to produce wind chills to 15 below zero by Saturday evening.
Clinton and Jackson counties and Northwestern Illinois are under the warning, which is set to run through 6 p.m. Saturday.
The NWS predicts that travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. If you must travel, the NWS says, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions.
In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.
Calendar parking
The City of Camanche announced Thursday that calendar parking will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. today and will run through 6 a.m. Monday.
Vehicles in Camanche during calendar parking are to be parked on even-numbered sides of a street on even days and odd-numbered sides of the street on odd calendar days. Calendar parking is in effect Nov. 15-April 1, and only on days with an announced snow event. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said calendar parking is implemented when it is expected the city will receive 2 inches of snow or more and that the city usually gets notice out for calendar parking at least one day in advance.
The City of Clinton implements calendar parking with the occurrence of a snow event, which is defined as the accumulation of one inch or more of snow upon the public right of way.
The city, during the period of Nov. 15 through March 15, restricts parking in the public right of way to alternate sides of the roadway when a snow event occurs. Vehicles during a snow event are to be parked, stopped or left standing on the side of the roadway having odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days and on the side of even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days.
A snow event in the City of Clinton remains in effect for 24 hours after snow has stopped. Calendar parking is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles have three hours to be moved to the correct side of the roadway to avoid risk of a civil citation. The date at 6 a.m. determines if the day is odd or even.
Calendar parking is in effect during a snow emergency except on designated snow routes, where no parking is permitted until the snow emergency is cancelled.
Warming center
Also, the City of Clinton, the Franciscan Peace Center and the American Red Cross are coordinating a program this year for an overnight warming center during extreme weather conditions.
The warming center, to be used when the city determines the weather is going to be dangerously cold, will be offered at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North. A press release on the overnight warming center states individuals should not assume the warming center will be available simply because cold weather is forecast.
When open, food and bedding will be provided at the warming center. Pets will not be permitted. Children under 18 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. If the decision is made to open the shelter, notices will be posted on the Clinton County Emergency Management and Sisters of St. Francis Facebook pages, and announced in the Clinton Herald and on local radio stations.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness does not anticipate the warming center will be open this weekend. He said at a time when the area reaches uncommonly cold temperatures, he will meet with the city and discuss whether they need to open the overnight warming center. He added the center will not be open on a regular basis or every time it is cold but just in extreme circumstances.
Kness recommends that when low temperatures arrive, it is important to limit time outside and to check on the elderly. He also recommends individuals stay aware of weather conditions.
