CLINTON — Clinton-area urologist Margaret Wolf, MD, and Brian Zimmerman, PA, are moving their practice from MercyOne North Health Plaza at 915 13th Ave. North to MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care on the fourth floor of the medical center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton.
They will begin seeing patients in their new location Feb. 10.
Wolf is board-certified in adult and pediatric urology. She has been practicing in the Clinton community since 1996. Zimmerman has been practicing with Wolf since 2001.
“I am pleased to continue to offer my patients the urology treatment they need in their home community but now in a hospital setting,” Wolf said. “Brian and I will join the excellent team of specialists with practices on the fourth floor of MercyOne Clinton and will perform surgeries in the well-equipped and staffed medical center operating room.”
Beginning Feb. 10, patients can call Wolf’s office at 563-244-5900, option 5 for urology, to make appointments or for more information about the new location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.