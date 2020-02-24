CLINTON — The Stonecroft Women's Connection will meet from 9:30-11:15 a.m. March 11 at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
Cost is $10 and includes brunch, music, special feature Matt Parbs of the Sawmill Museum and inspirational speaker Glenda Smith, who will speak on looking for love.
All women are invited to attend. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 522-2826 by March 6. Walk-ins are always welcome.
