Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.