FULTON, Ill. — The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton are inviting the public to attend the March 4 program featuring birds.
The Wild Winter Wednesdays at the Windmill Cultural Center program will take visitors to Australia searching out birds.
The public is invited to gather at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and refreshments. The program begins at 9:20 a.m. The building is accessible to people with disabilities and the program is funded through a grant from the DS Flikkema Foundation and donation from Nelson Corp.
Dick Sayles has been a member of the National Audubon Society since 1977 and has served as a board member of the Quad City Audubon since 2006. Graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology, he is very passionate about gardening with nature and is a member of SHARE (Simply Have Areas Reserved for the Environment).
Dick and his wife Kit have approximately 5 acres near Buffalo, Iowa that they have turned into a haven for the wild. Dick has traveled extensively in the United States and visited Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Mexico, Panama, Peru and, most recently, Australia in pursuit of opportunities to photograph wildlife.
WWW@WCC programs are held each Wednesday at 9 a.m. through the end of March. Programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call (815) 589-3671.
