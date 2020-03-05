FULTON, Ill. — Residents are invited to attend the March 11 Wild Winter Wednesday program at the Windmill Cultural Center to learn about cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.
The public is invited to gather at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and refreshments. The program begins at 9:20 a.m. Kathy Wolf, of Fulton, has taught CPR since 2014. Her goal is to train people to gain the skills and confidence necessary to help save a life during a cardiac event. She follows American Heart Association guidelines and currently teaches part time for Genesis Health Systems and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
She also teaches CPR and first aid to local businesses and organizations. She will demonstrate how to perform hands-only CPR, operate an AED and show strategies to help a choking adult, child or infant.
WWW@WCC programs begin each Wednesday at 9 a.m. through the end of March. Programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call (815) 589-3671.
The building is accessible to people with disabilities and the program is funded through a grant from the DS Flikkema Foundation and donation from Nelson Corp.
If River Bend schools are closed due to weather issues, then WWW is cancelled.
