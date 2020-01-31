FULTON, Ill. — The Feb. 5 Wild Winter Wednesday program at the Windmill Cultural Center will feature a wood carver from Bettendorf.
The public is invited to gather at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill flour treats. The program begins at 9:20. The building is accessible to people with disabilities and the program is funded through a grant from DS Flikkema Foundation and donation from Nelson Corp.
Dennis Carlson is a retired school social worker living in Bettendorf with his wife. He is a member of the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Association and has been carving since 2005. His original artwork can be seen at the Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo, Illinois and his website, www.dccarvings.com, where he lists his public appearances at art shows and public carving events with his carving club.
Carlson has presented his art on KWQC's Paula Sands Live and WHBF's Living Local while promoting local art events in the Quad-City area. In 2011, his design of stylized trees was featured in an article in Woodcarving Illustrated, a national woodcarving publication.
WWW@WCC programs are on Wednesday mornings from December to the end of March. Programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call (815) 589-3671.
