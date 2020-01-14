CLINTON — An 18-year-old man who was driving a fire truck involved in a fatal June 2 collision has received a traffic citation, according to an updated accident report.
Clayton Schoenthaler, of Donahue, has been cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway in connection with the crash that killed Roger Galloway, 76, of Grand Mound. Galloway was killed when the pickup he was driving collided with the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department fire truck driven by Schoenthaler.
Linda Galloway, 74, also of Grand Mound, reportedly was seriously injured in the crash.
According to the initial accident report, Galloway was traveling south on 210th Street south of Grand Mound near the Wapsipinicon River. As he approached 278th Street, a fire truck — which Schoenthaler was driving north on 210th Avenue — crossed into his path, the report said.
The Iowa State Patrol said Schoenthaler was attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection. The truck was being driven on a non-emergency test drive, said Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln.
“The operator of the engine was turning around to go southbound to return to the station,” Lincoln said in a press release.
Schoenthaler was cited after a subsequent investigation. The initial report listed $100,000 in damage to the fire truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.