CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is hosting a 50+ Club event July 6.
The event, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair and Candlelight”, will include a viewing of the play "State Fair" at the Clinton Area Showboat Theater followed by dinner at the Candlelight Inn.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "State Fair" is a musical set against the colorful backdrop of an Iowa tradition and travels with the Frake family as they leave behind the farm for three days of life-changing adventure at the 1946 Iowa State Fair. Mom and Dad have their hearts set on blue ribbons, while their children, Margy and Wayne, find romance and heartbreak on the midway.
The cost to attend the event is $23 for YWCA members and $25 for community members. Participants will meet at the Showboat Theater at 2:45 p.m. for the musical, which begins at 3 p.m. Afterwards, at 5:30 p.m., participants will go to dinner at the Candlelight Inn at their expense.
To register for this event, sign up at the YWCA front desk or contact Senior Services Coordinator Jeanne Mckenzie at 242-2110, Ext. 301, with questions.
To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how you can get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call 242-2110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.