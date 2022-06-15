CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has committed $500,000 to the construction of a proposed supportive housing project in Clinton to house the homeless, provide them with needed services and break the cycle of homelessness.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien and YWCA Empowerment Director Angie Bloomfield laid out details for the proposed $5 million YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project during the Supervisors meeting Monday, when they sought a 10% percent commitment prior to requesting a similar commitment from the Clinton City Council tonight.
The YWCA Empowerment Center serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties. The center’s leaders are specifically asking the Clinton City Council to vote yes to support the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center’s National Housing Trust Fund application and provide a one-time investment of $500,000 or 10% of the project cost from American Rescue Plan Act funds, Tax Increment Financing or Low-to-Moderate Income funding.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center will use the county’s allocation and the city’s commitment, if granted, to leverage local funding and make the project’s National Housing Trust Fund application as competitive as possible to build a facility aimed at reducing the public cost of serving the homeless community and bringing individuals back into the workforce, according to presentation details provided to city officials.
Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield told the Supervisors that plans call for construction of an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management. It would be built west of the Clinton County Law Center on a gravel lot, owned by the county, that formerly housed a gas station.
County officials in the coming days will determine if the county’s contribution will be funds, the property value of the parking lot or a combination of the two. The YWCA Empowerment Center also would need the city’s support in rezoning the site to multi-family residential.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center would partner with Hatch Development to construct the facility, which would be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitment, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield said it is crucial for the local community to address homelessness, which presents a growing challenge and has been discussed for several years.
A study by the United Way of Clinton County indicates 38% of the local community struggles to make ends meet and ultimately is at risk of homelessness, which has been identified as one of the top four health concerns in Clinton County.
They explained the cost of not addressing homelessness is an expensive one. They said it costs $140,000 to cover services needed by high-utilizers each year, with those costs coming from emergency room visits, mental health services, corrections systems and legal services, emergency shelter and support services, public safety resources and time spent by police, deescalating, moving, and connecting the person with resources.
Also, they told the Supervisors, FEMA funding for emergency shelter runs out July 1; without those funds, Clinton has virtually no emergency shelter funding. They said very little affordable housing is available, and out-of-state developers purchasing local properties and increasing rent, fewer local landlords to work with and less available property are compounding the issue.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the request. The City Council meets at 5 p.m. today and will hear the presentation during its committee of the whole session.
