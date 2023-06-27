CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has announced the race routes for the 12th annual Clinton Half Marathon.
This year’s race takes place Sept. 10. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. and will include three routes — 5K, 10K and half marathon — with each race starting and finishing in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Participants will enjoy an awards ceremony and the 12th annual Hy-Vee post-race party featuring post-race snacks and a beverage tent hosted by the Clinton LumberKings.
Through the years, the Clinton Half Marathon has had runners from 32 zip codes participate in the race, running along the Mississippi River and through downtown Clinton. Runners are able to make stops along the way for water stations and restrooms.
The half marathon route begins in downtown Clinton at the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South and reaches as far north as Eagle Point Park, looping through the park before heading back south.
The 10K route begins in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South, runs along Springdale Drive toward 19th Avenue North, and reaches as far as 10th Avenue North before it turns back down Pershing Boulevard toward downtown on Second Street.
The 5K route begins in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South, with runners running north along the Mississippi River, reaching as far as 13th Avenue North and then looping back down South Second Street.
There is a strict 3-hour course limit. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and half marathon, along with finisher medals.
