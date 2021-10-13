AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|141
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|128
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|93
|152
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|117
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|114
|100
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|114
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|124
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|167
|122
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|87
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|120
|122
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|100
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|109
|Detroit
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|98
|138
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|157
|95
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
___
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 12 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
