AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo410.80017264
New England230.4009692
Miami140.20079154
N.Y. Jets140.20067121

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.600132130
Houston140.20089141
Indianapolis140.200108128
Jacksonville050.00093152

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore410.800136117
Cincinnati320.600114100
Cleveland320.600142114
Pittsburgh230.40094112

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Chargers410.800142116
Denver320.60010276
Las Vegas320.600113120
Kansas City230.400154163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas410.800170117
Philadelphia230.400115124
Washington230.400123155
N.Y. Giants140.200103139

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay410.800167122
Carolina320.60011587
New Orleans320.60012791
Atlanta230.400105148

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay410.800120122
Chicago320.60084100
Minnesota230.400113109
Detroit050.00098138

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona5001.00015795
L.A. Rams410.800141116
San Francisco230.400117119
Seattle230.400120126

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 12 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Tags

Trending Video