All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263

Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393

New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312

e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334

Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339

e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395

e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306

x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288

Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332

e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356

x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353

e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387

e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328

x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316

x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349

e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328

e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335

e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369

e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414

Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411

Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351

e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264

Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385

e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365

e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 20, Arizona 19

Cleveland 24, Washington 10

Detroit 41, Chicago 10

Jacksonville 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10

New England 23, Miami 21

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10

Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24

San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT

Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10

Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

