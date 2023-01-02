All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 20, Arizona 19
Cleveland 24, Washington 10
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Jacksonville 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10
New England 23, Miami 21
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10
Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24
San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
