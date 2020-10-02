All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo3001.0009377
New England210.6678766
Miami120.3337065
N.Y. Jets040.00065131

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee3001.0008074
Indianapolis210.6678445
Jacksonville120.3337084
Houston030.0005795

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0008058
Baltimore210.6679156
Cleveland210.6677588
Cincinnati021.0006674

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City3001.0009160
Las Vegas210.6678890
L.A. Chargers120.3335257
Denver130.2508298

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas120.3338897
Washington120.3336281
Philadelphia021.0005987
N.Y. Giants030.0003879

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay210.6678261
Carolina120.3336881
New Orleans120.3338894
Atlanta030.00090108

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago3001.0007462
Green Bay3001.00012285
Detroit120.3337092
Minnesota030.00075102

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle3001.00011186
Arizona210.6677761
L.A. Rams210.6678971
San Francisco210.6678746

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

