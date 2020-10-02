All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|77
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|65
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|45
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|84
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|57
|95
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|56
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|75
|88
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|66
|74
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|90
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|57
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|88
|97
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|81
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|59
|87
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|38
|79
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|61
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|81
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|88
|94
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|90
|108
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|74
|62
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|85
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|92
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|75
|102
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|111
|86
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|61
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|71
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|46
___
Thursday's Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday's Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.