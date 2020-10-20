All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo420.666156168
Miami330.500160113
New England230.400109110
N.Y. Jets060.00075185

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee5001.000164126
Indianapolis420.666157115
Houston150.166146182
Jacksonville150.166125181

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh5001.00015694
Baltimore510.833179104
Cleveland420.666163187
Cincinnati141.250129157

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City510.833175127
Las Vegas320.600151152
Denver230.400100110
L.A. Chargers140.200110125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas240.333173218
Philadelphia141.250141175
N.Y. Giants150.166101152
Washington150.166108162

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay420.666177122
New Orleans320.600153150
Carolina330.500138141
Atlanta150.166162184

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago510.833128116
Green Bay410.800162139
Detroit230.400133143
Minnesota150.166155192

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle5001.000169135
Arizona420.666166112
L.A. Rams420.666152114
San Francisco330.500148130

___

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19

Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT

Chicago 23, Carolina 16

Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

Denver 18, New England 12

Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0

Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday's Games

Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17

Arizona 38, Dallas 10

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Tags