AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|56
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|95
|117
|Houston
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|126
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|73
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|126
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|99
|99
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|117
|70
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|84
|107
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|126
|146
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|79
|112
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|96
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|112
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|99
|102
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|106
|138
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|100
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|106
|125
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|80
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|92
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|71
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday's Games
Denver at New England, 4 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Kansas City at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday, Oct. 19
Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
