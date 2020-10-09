All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo4001.000123100
New England220.5009792
Miami130.2509396
N.Y. Jets040.00065131

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee3001.0008074
Indianapolis310.75010356
Jacksonville130.25095117
Houston040.00080126

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0008058
Baltimore310.75012273
Cleveland310.750124126
Cincinnati121.2509999

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City4001.00011770
Las Vegas220.500111120
Denver130.2508298
L.A. Chargers130.2508395

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia121.25084107
Dallas130.250126146
Washington130.25079112
N.Y. Giants040.0004796

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay320.600139112
Carolina220.50099102
New Orleans220.500123123
Atlanta040.000106138

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay4001.000152101
Chicago410.800105100
Detroit130.25099127
Minnesota130.250106125

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle4001.000142109
L.A. Rams310.75010680
Arizona220.5009892
San Francisco220.50010771

Thursday's Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday's Games

Denver at New England, 4 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Kansas City at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

