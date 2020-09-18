All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1001.0002717
New England1001.0002111
Miami010.0001121
N.Y. Jets010.0001727

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1001.0002720
Tennessee1001.0001614
Houston010.0002034
Indianapolis010.0002027

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000386
Pittsburgh1001.0002616
Cleveland110.5004168
Cincinnati020.0004351

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1001.0003420
L.A. Chargers1001.0001613
Las Vegas1001.0003430
Denver010.0001416

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Washington1001.0002717
Dallas010.0001720
N.Y. Giants010.0001626
Philadelphia010.0001727

South

 WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans1001.0003423
Atlanta010.0002538
Carolina010.0003034
Tampa Bay010.0002334

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago1001.0002723
Green Bay1001.0004334
Detroit010.0002327
Minnesota010.0003443

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1001.0002420
L.A. Rams1001.0002017
Seattle1001.0003825
San Francisco010.0002024

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

