All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|11
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|21
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|14
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|34
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|16
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|68
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|51
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|20
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|13
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|30
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|20
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|26
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|38
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|30
|34
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|34
|43
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|17
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|25
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
___
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
