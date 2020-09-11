All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Miami at New England, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 9:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

Tags