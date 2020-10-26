All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo520.714174178
Miami330.500160113
New England240.333115143
N.Y. Jets070.00085203

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee510.833188153
Indianapolis420.666157115
Houston160.142166217
Jacksonville160.142154220

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh6001.000183118
Baltimore510.833179104
Cleveland520.714200221
Cincinnati151.214163194

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City610.857218143
Las Vegas330.500171197
Denver240.333116153
L.A. Chargers240.333149154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia241.357163196
Dallas250.285176243
Washington250.285133165
N.Y. Giants160.142122174

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay520.714222142
New Orleans420.666180174
Carolina340.428162168
Atlanta160.142184207

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago510.833128116
Green Bay510.833197159
Detroit330.500156165
Minnesota150.166155192

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle510.833203172
Arizona520.714203146
L.A. Rams420.666152114
San Francisco430.571181136

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

Green Bay 35, Houston 20

Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34

New Orleans 27, Carolina 24

Detroit 23, Atlanta 22

Washington 25, Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20

Kansas City 43, Denver 16

San Francisco 33, New England 6

L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29

Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday's Games

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 12 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

