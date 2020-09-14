All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1001.0002717
New England1001.0002111
Miami010.0001121
N.Y. Jets010.0001727

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1001.0002720
Tennessee000.00000
Houston010.0002034
Indianapolis010.0002027

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000386
Pittsburgh000.00000
Cincinnati010.0001316
Cleveland010.000638

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1001.0003420
L.A. Chargers1001.0001613
Las Vegas1001.0003430
Denver000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Washington1001.0002717
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Dallas010.0001720
Philadelphia010.0001727

South

 WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans1001.0003423
Atlanta010.0002538
Carolina010.0003034
Tampa Bay010.0002334

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago1001.0002723
Green Bay1001.0004334
Detroit010.0002327
Minnesota010.0003443

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1001.0002420
L.A. Rams1001.0002017
Seattle1001.0003825
San Francisco010.0002024

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday's Games

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

New England 21, Miami 11

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

Chicago 27, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13

Arizona 24, San Francisco 20

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

