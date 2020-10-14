All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|139
|142
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|136
|113
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|161
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|90
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|126
|88
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|140
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|109
|147
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|87
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|76
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|156
|149
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|102
|126
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|110
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|163
|180
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|113
|145
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|142
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|81
|133
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|118
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|153
|150
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|112
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|122
|161
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|100
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|132
|152
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
___
Sunday's Games
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Denver at New England, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
