All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo410.800139142
New England220.5009792
Miami230.400136113
N.Y. Jets050.00075161

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee4001.00012290
Indianapolis320.60012688
Houston140.200110140
Jacksonville140.200109147

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh4001.00011887
Baltimore410.80014976
Cleveland410.800156149
Cincinnati131.300102126

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City410.800149110
Las Vegas320.600151152
Denver130.2508298
L.A. Chargers140.200110125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas230.400163180
Philadelphia131.300113145
Washington140.20089142
N.Y. Giants050.00081133

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina320.600122118
New Orleans320.600153150
Tampa Bay320.600139112
Atlanta050.000122161

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay4001.000152101
Chicago410.800105100
Detroit130.25099127
Minnesota140.200132152

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle5001.000169135
L.A. Rams410.80013690
Arizona320.600128102
San Francisco230.400124114

___

Sunday's Games

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Denver at New England, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

