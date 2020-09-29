All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo3001.0009377
New England210.6678766
Miami120.3337065
N.Y. Jets030.0003794

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee3001.0008074
Indianapolis210.6678445
Jacksonville120.3337084
Houston030.0005795

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0008058
Baltimore210.6679156
Cleveland210.6677588
Cincinnati021.0006674

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City3001.0009160
Las Vegas210.6678890
L.A. Chargers120.3335257
Denver030.0004570

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas120.3338897
Washington120.3336281
Philadelphia021.0005987
N.Y. Giants030.0003879

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay210.6678261
Carolina120.3336881
New Orleans120.3338894
Atlanta030.00090108

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago3001.0007462
Green Bay3001.00012285
Detroit120.3337092
Minnesota030.00075102

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle3001.00011186
Arizona210.6677761
L.A. Rams210.6678971
San Francisco210.6678746

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21

Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30

Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23, OT

Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

Cleveland 34, Washington 20

New England 36, Las Vegas 20

Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32

San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9

Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7

Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16

Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

Detroit 26, Arizona 23

Seattle 38, Dallas 31

Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30

Monday's Games

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Tags