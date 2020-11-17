All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo730.700272265
Miami630.667251182
New England450.444189211
N.Y. Jets090.000121268

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Indianapolis630.667242177
Tennessee630.667249235
Houston270.222200252
Jacksonville180.111199271

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh9001.000271171
Baltimore630.667244165
Cleveland630.667216244
Cincinnati261.278204250

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City810.889286183
Las Vegas630.667255241
Denver360.333186254
L.A. Chargers270.222226245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia351.389203232
N.Y. Giants370.300195236
Dallas270.222204290
Washington270.222180218

South

 WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans720.778271213
Tampa Bay730.700296226
Atlanta360.333243251
Carolina370.300233272

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay720.778277224
Chicago550.500191209
Detroit450.444227267
Minnesota450.444236247

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona630.667266210
L.A. Rams630.667216168
Seattle630.667290266
San Francisco460.400238234

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 10, Houston 7

Detroit 30, Washington 27

Green Bay 24, Jacksonville 20

N.Y. Giants 27, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay 46, Carolina 23

Arizona 32, Buffalo 30

Las Vegas 37, Denver 12

Miami 29, L.A. Chargers 21

L.A. Rams 23, Seattle 16

New Orleans 27, San Francisco 13

Pittsburgh 36, Cincinnati 10

New England 23, Baltimore 17

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday's Games

Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 12 p.m.

New England at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

