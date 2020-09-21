AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo2001.0005845
New England110.5005146
Miami020.0003952
N.Y. Jets020.0003058

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee2001.0004944
Indianapolis110.5004838
Jacksonville110.5005753
Houston020.0003667

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore2001.0007122
Pittsburgh2001.0005237
Cleveland110.5004168
Cincinnati020.0004351

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0005740
Las Vegas1001.0003430
L.A. Chargers110.5003636
Denver020.0003542

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas110.5005759
Washington110.5004247
N.Y. Giants020.0002943
Philadelphia020.0003664

South

 WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans1001.0003423
Tampa Bay110.5005451
Atlanta020.0006478
Carolina020.0004765

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago2001.0004436
Green Bay2001.0008555
Detroit020.0004469
Minnesota020.0004571

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona2001.0005435
L.A. Rams2001.0005736
Seattle2001.0007355
San Francisco110.5005137

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

Seattle 35, New England 30

