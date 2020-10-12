All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|136
|113
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|161
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|126
|88
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|140
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|109
|147
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|87
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|76
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|156
|149
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|102
|126
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|110
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|163
|180
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|113
|145
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|142
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|81
|133
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|118
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|112
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|122
|161
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|100
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|132
|152
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29
Carolina 23, Atlanta 16
Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32
L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10
Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10
Houston 30, Jacksonville 14
Miami 43, San Francisco 17
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34
Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23
Seattle 27, Minnesota 26
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday's Games
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
