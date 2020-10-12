All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo4001.000123100
New England220.5009792
Miami230.400136113
N.Y. Jets050.00075161

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee3001.0008074
Indianapolis320.60012688
Houston140.200110140
Jacksonville140.200109147

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh4001.00011887
Baltimore410.80014976
Cleveland410.800156149
Cincinnati131.300102126

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City410.800149110
Las Vegas320.600151152
Denver130.2508298
L.A. Chargers130.2508395

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas230.400163180
Philadelphia131.300113145
Washington140.20089142
N.Y. Giants050.00081133

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina320.600122118
Tampa Bay320.600139112
New Orleans220.500123123
Atlanta050.000122161

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay4001.000152101
Chicago410.800105100
Detroit130.25099127
Minnesota140.200132152

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle5001.000169135
L.A. Rams410.80013690
Arizona320.600128102
San Francisco230.400124114

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29

Carolina 23, Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10

Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Houston 30, Jacksonville 14

Miami 43, San Francisco 17

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34

Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 27, Minnesota 26

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

