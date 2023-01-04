All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
