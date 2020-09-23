All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo2001.0005845
New England110.5005146
Miami020.0003952
N.Y. Jets020.0003058

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee2001.0004944
Indianapolis110.5004838
Jacksonville110.5005753
Houston020.0003667

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore2001.0007122
Pittsburgh2001.0005237
Cleveland110.5004168
Cincinnati020.0004351

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0005740
Las Vegas2001.0006854
L.A. Chargers110.5003636
Denver020.0003542

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas110.5005759
Washington110.5004247
N.Y. Giants020.0002943
Philadelphia020.0003664

South

 WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans110.5005857
Tampa Bay110.5005451
Atlanta020.0006478
Carolina020.0004765

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago2001.0004436
Green Bay2001.0008555
Detroit020.0004469
Minnesota020.0004571

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona2001.0005435
L.A. Rams2001.0005736
Seattle2001.0007355
San Francisco110.5005137

Thursday's Games

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

