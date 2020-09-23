All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|46
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|52
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|38
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|53
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|67
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|22
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|37
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|68
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|51
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|54
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|36
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|59
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|47
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|43
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|64
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|57
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|51
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|78
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|47
|65
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|36
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|85
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|69
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|71
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|35
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|73
|55
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|37
___
Thursday's Games
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
