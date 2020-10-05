All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|66
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|56
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|95
|117
|Houston
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|126
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|73
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|126
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|99
|99
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|60
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|84
|107
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|126
|146
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|79
|112
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|96
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|92
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|99
|102
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|90
|108
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|85
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|81
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|106
|125
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|80
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|92
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|71
Thursday's Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31
Cleveland 49, Dallas 38
Baltimore 31, Washington 17
Carolina 31, Arizona 21
New Orleans 35, Detroit 29
Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25
Minnesota 31, Houston 23
Seattle 31, Miami 23
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9
Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23
Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11
Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20
Monday's Games
New England at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:50 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
