All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo4001.000123100
New England210.6678766
Miami130.2509396
N.Y. Jets040.00065131

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee3001.0008074
Indianapolis310.75010356
Jacksonville130.25095117
Houston040.00080126

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0008058
Baltimore310.75012273
Cleveland310.750124126
Cincinnati121.2509999

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City3001.0009160
Las Vegas220.500111120
Denver130.2508298
L.A. Chargers130.2508395

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia121.25084107
Dallas130.250126146
Washington130.25079112
N.Y. Giants040.0004796

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay310.75012092
Carolina220.50099102
New Orleans220.500123123
Atlanta030.00090108

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay3001.00012285
Chicago310.7508581
Detroit130.25099127
Minnesota130.250106125

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle4001.000142109
L.A. Rams310.75010680
Arizona220.5009892
San Francisco220.50010771

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31

Cleveland 49, Dallas 38

Baltimore 31, Washington 17

Carolina 31, Arizona 21

New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25

Minnesota 31, Houston 23

Seattle 31, Miami 23

L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9

Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23

Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11

Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20

Monday's Games

New England at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:50 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

