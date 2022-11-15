AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami730.700252241
Buffalo630.667250151
N.Y. Jets630.667196176
New England540.556203166

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee630.667166168
Indianapolis451.450157203
Jacksonville370.300216205
Houston171.167149207

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667235196
Cincinnati540.556228185
Cleveland360.333217238
Pittsburgh360.333140207

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City720.778270206
L.A. Chargers540.556200228
Denver360.333131149
Las Vegas270.222203226

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia810.889246167
N.Y. Giants720.778187173
Dallas630.667211164
Washington550.500191213

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay550.500183180
Atlanta460.400232250
Carolina370.300204243
New Orleans370.300222247

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota810.889226191
Green Bay460.400185216
Detroit360.333219264
Chicago370.300217247

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle640.600257241
San Francisco540.556198163
Arizona460.400230258
L.A. Rams360.333148200

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU

Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

Miami 39, Cleveland 17

Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT

N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16

Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10

Tennessee 17, Denver 10

Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20

Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday's Games

Washington 32, Philadelphia 21

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video